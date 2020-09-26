Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak cabinet failed to take up cases of violence on journalist in first 62 meetings: report

The subject issues of safety of journalists and impunity of crimes against the media was not on the agenda during the time-interval under discussion,” Cabinet Division’s Section Officer Jamil Ahmed informed the Freedom Network through the Federal Information Commission. Iqbal Khattak , the media watchdog's Executive Director, while commenting on the information, said it was "alarming that the highest governance forum in the country remained oblivious to the aggravated levels of violence against journalists and other information practitioners, including murders and attacks".

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:54 IST
Pak cabinet failed to take up cases of violence on journalist in first 62 meetings: report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Cabinet has failed to take up the serious issue of deadly attacks on journalists and media persons in the country in any of its first 62 meetings held between September 1, 2018, and January 30, 2020, a media report said on Saturday. In a statement issued on Friday by Freedom Network --a local media and development sector watchdog -- said it got the information from the government after it filed a request to know if the Cabinet had ever discussed the issue of attacks on journalists in its meeting, the Dawn newspaper reported. "Despite multiple attacks targeting journalists and media persons, the federal cabinet did not take up the issue in any of its first 62 meetings that were held between September 1, 2018, and January 30, 2020," the report said.

The media watchdog said that between September 1, 2018, and January 30, 2020, seven journalists and a blogger were murdered, six media persons were kidnapped and 15 were nominated in different legal cases. Additionally, the Freedom Network said, 135 "violations" against media persons were reported.

Freedom Network had filed a request with the government in February of this year "to seek official information on how many times the issue of the growing number of murders, attacks, and intimidation of journalists was taken up by the Cabinet". The government provided the information last month. "A total of 62 meetings of the federal cabinet were held during the period of 1 September 2018 to 30 January 2020. The subject issues of safety of journalists and impunity of crimes against the media were not on the agenda during the time-interval under discussion," Cabinet Division's Section Officer Jamil Ahmed informed the Freedom Network through the Federal Information Commission.

Iqbal Khattak, the media watchdog's Executive Director, while commenting on the information, said it was "alarming that the highest governance forum in the country remained oblivious to the aggravated levels of violence against journalists and other information practitioners, including murders and attacks". This official disregard for violence against the media and its practitioners is a direct contributor to the high levels of impunity that attackers and intimidators enjoy in Pakistan, putting the country in the list of top 10 most dangerous places in the world to practice journalism, the media watchdog said.

He urged Prime Minister Khan to "urgently materialize his promise" to table a bill ensuring the safety of journalists and information practitioners. The press statement mentioned that the bill has been drafted by the government but has been "pending for a long time now".

The watchdog recalled that Pakistan had endorsed the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and Issues of Impunity in October 2013, when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in power. "This plan includes a commitment to introduce a special law on safety of journalists," the statement said.

The statement by the Freedom Network comes on the same day when Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari refuted reports that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered cases against journalists and rights activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. "FIA examines all complaints but no FIR has been registered and FIA can't register a report under PECA without following the specified legal procedure," the minister said in a tweet, adding that if anyone had "contrary evidence in terms of FIRs", they should inform her so that she can follow up.

Mazari was responding to a tweet posted on Thursday by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) which said it was "alarmed" by reports that cases against "49 journalists and social media activists" had been registered by the FIA under PECA, the report said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai’s New Brand Campaign SMART CARS FOR SMART INDIA for Millennial Indian Customers

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Hyundai, presents the Smartest Choice for tech savvy Smart Indians seeking quality and distinction The New Brand Campaign highlights product offerings that are Smart on Style, Substance and...

Outcomes of talks will help in setting an ambitious agenda to deepen ties: MEA on talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Outcomes of talks will help in setting an ambitious agenda to deepen ties MEA on talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa....

Maha: Six arrested for capturing blackbuck in Hingoli district

Six persons were arrested for allegedly capturing a blackbuck in the forests of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Saturday. The arrests were made based on a video of the incident that surfaced on social media earlie...

UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak -government adviser

Britain could be moving too slowly to tackle the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases because of a lag between case numbers and deaths which means fatalities have remained relatively low, a government adviser said on Saturday. Graham Medley, a prof...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020