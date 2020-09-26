Revenue official held for taking bribe from farmer

A revenue official was arrested here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a farmer, officials said on Saturday. A team of ACB officials raided Jamuna Prasad's office and arrested him on Friday evening, Inspector Ashok Sharma said.

Prasad had asked Rajesh for a bribe of Rs 10,000 to register his name in land records, Sharma said. A case was registered against him under relevant sections, he added.