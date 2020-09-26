Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police not serious in finding out drug kingpins: Calcutta HC

Rapping the state police for not properly probing the cases following arrests of couriers of drugs to find out kingpins of the narcotics trade, a division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Aniruddha Roy observed that it appears that gaps are deliberately left for the bigger fish to slip out. The bench on Friday directed that a copy of the order in the present case of bail application of an accused be forwarded to the chief secretary of West Bengal and another to the state's director-general of police for appropriate measures to be taken.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:12 IST
Police not serious in finding out drug kingpins: Calcutta HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Observing that the menace of drug trade is fast growing in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court has said that it cannot be tackled unless the investigating agency is diligent and is serious in taking appropriate steps against the bigger players. Rapping the state police for not properly probing the cases following arrests of couriers of drugs to find out kingpins of the narcotics trade, a division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Aniruddha Roy observed that it appears that gaps are deliberately left for the bigger fish to slip out.

The bench on Friday directed that a copy of the order in the present case of bail application of an accused be forwarded to the chief secretary of West Bengal and another to the state's director-general of police for appropriate measures to be taken. The division bench observed that it is alarming that some matters are presented by the investigating agency in such a way that the court has no option but to grant bail.

Unfortunately, for reasons that are not difficult to understand, the investigating agency takes no steps to unearth any material against the bigger players, the division bench said. "In the present case, there is no independent material against the present petitioner, though it is more than likely that the present petitioner may be the kingpin of the racket," the bench observed, adding that the courts cannot, however, go by impression and hard facts and material are necessary even to form a prima facie opinion The court said that as far as the present petitioner Hiten Roy is concerned, since there is no independent material against him other than the alleged statement of a person arrested upon being found in possession of drugs, the petitioner is entitled to bail.

The petitioner was directed to be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount, one of whom must be local, to the satisfaction of the appropriate court in Cooch Behar district. The petitioner will not leave the district of Cooch Behar without the prior permission of the trial court, the division bench directed, adding that Roy will attend every date fixed for trial and any unexplained absence will entitle the trial court to cancel the bail.

Hiten Roy, alias Hiru, was arrested by Dinahata police in Cooch Behar district in January and was charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

First NCC camp after coronavirus lockdown brings cheers on the faces of cadets in Jammu

The National Cadet Corps NCC camping ground Nagrota near here is agog with activities as a 10-day camp, the first after a series of lockdowns in any part of the country, is underway. As many as 165 enthusiastic cadets, including 65 girls, a...

Farmers continue to block rail tracks in Punjab

Farmers in Punjab continued their rail roko agitation on Saturday at several places in the state in protest against the three farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. The movement of trains in the state continued to remain suspended in the...

#StandWithDeepika trends on Twitter as Deepika Padukone gets interrogated by NCB

Fans of actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday showered her with support on Twitter as she appeared before a Special Investigation Team SIT at the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB office in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case. Twitterati...

Dehradun: Rajnath to e-unveil inauguration stone of underpasses at IMA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the inauguration stone of two underpasses at the Indian Military Academy here through a virtual programme on Monday. The project will cost Rs 45 crore and is likely to be completed in two years, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020