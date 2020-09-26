Left Menu
ED seeks details of Kerala CPI(M) leader's son Bineesh Kodiyeri's property transactions

"Further investigation revealed that the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru are suspected to have assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case," the ED had submitted in the court. Reacting to the ED's move against Bineesh, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the allegations against CPI(M) state secretary's son revealed the "decaying" state of the party.

The Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case has directed the state registration department to provide details of transactions of properties belonging to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The ED, which interrogated Bineesh Kodiyeri for over 11 hours on September 9 in connection with the case, has sent a notice to the department, requesting it to send the certified copies of the Sale Deeds and Encumbrance Certificates of Bineesh Kodiyeri's properties available in its records.

In its notice dated September 11, the ED has said all properties related to Bineesh Kodiyeri were under its investigation and directed the registration department that any transaction on his immovable assets must not be done without prior information to the ED Assistant director in Kochi. The ED is investigating whether the properties were part of the proceeds of the crime committed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other related offenses.

While the NIA is probing the terror link of the gold smuggling in Kerala, other central agencies, including the Customs and Enforcement directorate, are carrying out separate investigations into the case. Bineesh was summoned for questioning by the ED on September 9 after charges were leveled against him for his alleged links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently.

Earlier, the ED had told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the gold smuggling case. "Further investigation revealed that the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru is suspected to have assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case," the ED had submitted in the court.

Reacting to the ED's move against Bineesh, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the allegations against CPI(M) state secretary's son revealed the "decaying" state of the party.

