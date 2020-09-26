Amarinder mourns death of economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday mourned the death of eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, wife of noted economist and former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, passed away on Saturday. She was 74

In a statement here, the chief minister extended his sympathies to Montek Singh Ahluwalia and prayed for the bereaved family

May almighty give them courage to bear this loss, Singh said, in his condolence message. Last month, Isher Judge Ahluwalia had stepped down as chairperson of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to her declining health.