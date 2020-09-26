Amarinder mourns death of economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday mourned the death of eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia. Last month, Isher Judge Ahluwalia had stepped down as chairperson of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to her declining health.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:00 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday mourned the death of eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, wife of noted economist and former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, passed away on Saturday. She was 74
In a statement here, the chief minister extended his sympathies to Montek Singh Ahluwalia and prayed for the bereaved family
May almighty give them courage to bear this loss, Singh said, in his condolence message. Last month, Isher Judge Ahluwalia had stepped down as chairperson of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to her declining health.
ALSO READ
Punjab: COVID-19 tests underway in Ludhiana via Community Health Centres
Will make oximeters available to people at affordable cost: Punjab CM
Punjab records highest single-day spike of 2,526 COVID cases
Most COVID-19 death in Punjab caused by comorbidities, lifestyle diseases: Health Minister
No shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Punjab: Health Minister