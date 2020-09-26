Left Menu
UP: Two teenagers held under Arms Act for brandishing pistol

Both the accused are aged around 15 years and were held by officials from the Jewar police station area after a purported video of them using the firearm surfaced on social media, they said. “Two juveniles have been apprehended for keeping an illegal firearm, which has been recovered from them.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:23 IST
UP: Two teenagers held under Arms Act for brandishing pistol

Two teenagers were apprehended on Saturday and booked under the Arms Act for allegedly firing gunshots from a pistol in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. Both the accused are aged around 15 years and were held by officials from the Jewar police station area after a purported video of them using the firearm surfaced on social media, they said.

“Two juveniles have been apprehended for keeping an illegal firearm, which has been recovered from them. A video had surfaced on social media showing them firing shots from the pistol. The police took cognisance of the video and identified the boys, who have been held now,” according to a police statement. The accused boys have been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act (illegal possession of a firearm) and an FIR lodged against them at Jewar police station, it said.

The offence entails a jail term but is bailable, according to officials. When asked to whom does the pistol belong, Station House Officer Umesh Bahadur told PTI, "Inse mila hai to inhi ka hoga (If the pistol is found in their possession, it belongs to them." Further proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

