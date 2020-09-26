Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gets 7-year sentence for rape in J&K's Udhampur

The official said the convict was arrested on December 8, 2011 and later released on bail on January 3, 2012. The period of detention already undergone would be set off from the sentence awarded to the convict, he said, adding the court also ordered a copy of judgment to the Chairman District Legal Service Authority, Udhampur with the request to consider this case for compensation to the victim..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:57 IST
Man gets 7-year sentence for rape in J&K's Udhampur

A local court on Saturday awarded seven year sentence to a man for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.   Additional session judge Udhampur, S R Gandhi pronounced the judgment after hearing the additional public prosecutor Anil Kumar Magotra for the state, and counsel for the accused and the material on record, the official said. Surinder Singh, a resident of Kotli Jija village of Udhampur, was arrested after the woman lodged a written complaint at Rehmbal Police Station on December 7, 2011, alleging that the accused had called her and when she met him, he outraged her modesty and also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. The victim also claimed that Singh afterwards repeatedly made physical relations with her with a promise to marry her, the official said. On the basis of the report, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested after thorough investigation. Later, the charge sheet was presented in the court of Additional District and session judge court, Udhampur. The court sentenced the accused to seven year imprisonment, observing that a woman's body is not a man's plaything and he cannot take advantage of it in order to satisfy his lust and desires by fooling her into consenting to sexual intercourse simply because he wants to indulge in it, the official said. “Keeping in mind the aggravating and mitigating circumstances of this case, it is ordered that for the commission of offence under Section 376 of the  RPC, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years and a fine of Rs 5,000," the official said quoting the judgment.

"For the commission of offence under Section 417 of the RPC the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and a fine of Rs 2,000,” the official said. The court said both the sentences would run concurrently. “In default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo imprisonment for six months,” the court said. The official said the convict was arrested on December 8, 2011 and later released on bail on January 3, 2012.

The period of detention already undergone would be set off from the sentence awarded to the convict, he said, adding the court also ordered a copy of judgment to the Chairman District Legal Service Authority, Udhampur with the request to consider this case for compensation to the victim..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russia COVID-19 cases total rises by 7,523 to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...

Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

Genoas Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus. The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time 1300 GMT but will start three hours later....

ICC staffers at Dubai HQ test positive for COVID, employees to work from home for few days

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ICC headquarters in Dubai as few of its staffers have tested positive for the dreaded virus and are in mandatory isolation as per the United Arab Emirates health protocols. There is a possibility that in or...

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants for military members in 2014 disappearance of students

Mexican authorities have issued arrest warrants for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.The military participated, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020