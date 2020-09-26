Palestinians say Egyptian fire killed two Gaza fishermen

The bodies of two Palestinian fishermen who Palestinian officials say were shot dead by Egyptian naval forces were returned to Gaza on Saturday, the territory's ruling Islamist group Hamas said. The fishermen, who were brothers, were shot on Friday off the coast near the southern border town of Rafah. A third brother was wounded and was undergoing treatment in Egypt.

"There is no justification for the repeated violent treatment against those who seek to eke out a living for their children," said a Hamas statement. Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment and it was unclear whether the fishing boat had crossed into Egyptian waters.

Citing security concerns, Israel maintains a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and sets a varying fishing limit. Egypt also restricts the movement of people and goods along its border with the coastal enclave.