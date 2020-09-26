Militant arrested in south Kashmir
In a joint operation in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district, security forces arrested a categorised active militant, Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna, a police official said. He said weapons and other incriminating material were seized from his possession.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:05 IST
A militant was on Saturday arrested by security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and incriminating material, including weapons, was seized from his possession, police said. In a joint operation in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district, security forces arrested a categorised active militant, Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna, a police official said.
He said weapons and other incriminating material were seized from his possession. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said.
