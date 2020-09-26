Left Menu
Motor Vehicle Rules facilitating implementation of electronic enforcement, maintenance of Vehicular Documents through IT: Centre

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday notified amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules facilitating the implementation of electronic enforcement, maintenance of vehicular documents through the information technology portal which will come in effect from October 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday notified amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules facilitating the implementation of electronic enforcement, maintenance of vehicular documents through the information technology portal which will come in effect from October 1. As per the official release, the use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of Traffic Rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizen.

The Ministry said that after the amendment of rules details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal. "Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority shall be recorded chronologically in the portal and such record shall be reflected on a regular basis on the portal has been provided for. Thus the record shall be maintained electronically and further, the driver behaviour would be monitored," it said.

Under new rules the vehicular documents found validated through electronic means will not be demanded in physical forms for inspection. "Provisions have been made for the procedure for production and obtaining certificates in physical as well as electronic form, the validity, and issuance of such documents and further the date and time stamping of inspection and identity of the officer to be recorded. It has been provided that if the details of the documents are found validated through the electronic means by the enforcement officer then physical forms of such documents shall not be demanded inspection, including in cases where there is an offence made out necessitating seizure of any such documents," the release said.

"Further upon demanding or inspecting any documents, the date and time stamp of inspection and identity of the police officer in uniform or any other officer authorized by the State Government, shall be recorded on the Portal. This would help in unnecessary re-checking or inspection of vehicles and further would remove harassment to the drivers," it added. Now the use of handheld communication devices while driving will only be allowed solely for route navigation.

"It has been provided that the use of handheld communications devices while driving shall solely be used for route navigation in such a manner that shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving," it said. (ANI)

