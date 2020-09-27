Booby-trapped vehicle explodes, killing 7 in northeast Syria, residents say

A booby-trapped vehicle exploded in a Syrian town on the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing seven people, residents said, in an area that has seen regular bomb attacks since Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized it from Kurdish-led forces. The vehicle exploded in the border town of Ras al-Ain, which was taken by the Syrian rebels in 2019 from the Kurdish-led YPG militia. Two of those killed were children, residents said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Images from the scene taken by residents showed a group of people standing around the burning and mangled wreck of the vehicle. Video footage showed people carrying what appeared to be at least one dead person in a blanket.