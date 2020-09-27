Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police clash with Portland protesters and press; more than 12 arrested

The violence followed a relatively peaceful rally by the right-wing Proud Boys group and counter protests by anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter activists on Saturday. Videos shot by people at the scene showed police throwing protesters and photographers to the ground and jabbing them with batons as they drove them out of an area near Portland's federal courthouse.

Reuters | Portland | Updated: 27-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 14:34 IST
Police clash with Portland protesters and press; more than 12 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police clashed with anti-racism protesters and members of the press in downtown Portland, Oregon into early Sunday morning, making more than a dozen arrests. The violence followed a relatively peaceful rally by the right-wing Proud Boys group and counter protests by anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter activists on Saturday.

Videos shot by people at the scene showed police throwing protesters and photographers to the ground and jabbing them with batons as they drove them out of an area near Portland's federal courthouse. Protesters burned a U.S. flag and scuffled with police trying to arrest fellow demonstrators.

Police declared a riot after they said rocks and cans were thrown at officers, with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reporting over 12 arrests. Portland Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment on the overnight clashes.

The Northwest city has seen four months of anti-racism protests and escalating political violence between left and right-wing activists in the run-up to the Nov.3 presidential election. Dressed in trademark black and yellow polo shirts and body armor, hundreds of Proud Boys supporters rallied to end what they called "domestic terrorism" in Democratic-run Portland.

"They've allowed 120 days of rioting and looting and murder happening within our streets and we're locals so we're just tired of this, that's why we're out here today," said Haley Adams, wearing an anti-stab vest and a stars and stripes bandana. The self-declared "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys had forecast a crowd of at least 10,000 but police said fewer than 1,000 were present.

Police reported four arrests related to the rally. Online videos showed a person pushing a reporter to the ground and kicking him in the face. Police said they were investigating the assault of a person documenting the gathering. State Governor Kate Brown declared a weekend state of emergency for Oregon's biggest city, saying large numbers of "white supremacist groups" were traveling from out of state to attend the rally.

City and state leaders said in a letter to the community that Proud Boys supporters planned to cause chaos and violence but that had yet to materialize by early Sunday morning. Proud Boys leaders said their presence pushed Brown to declare an emergency and create the kind of state and local police task force needed to keep the peace in a city President Donald Trump has called an "anarchist jurisdiction."

"It's crazy that it takes us to come here to solve things," Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio said in video on the group's Parler page. Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden has said Trump's rhetoric is stoking violence.

As the Proud Boys rally broke up, Portland Police stopped vehicles for traffic violations, confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields, and issued two citations for unlawful firearm possession. (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday all times GMT 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROSBelgian David Goffin, seeded 11th, began his first-round match against Italian Jannik Si...

CII asks RBI to relook circular on opening of current accounts

Industry body CII has urged the Reserve Bank to reconsider its circular regarding opening of current accounts saying that the guidelines are likely to disrupt the servicing of clients by banks leading to inefficiencies and delays. The RBI o...

PM lauds farmers in his Mann Ki Baat address

Amid protests by a section of farmers against farm reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a large number of peasants have benefitted since fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act in some states a few y...

Soccer-Struggling Schalke fire coach Wagner

Schalke 04 have sacked head coach David Wagner following their poor start to the season, the German Bundesliga club said in a statement httpsschalke04.deenteamfc-schalke-04-relieve-head-coach-david-wagner-duties on Sunday.Schalke were thras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020