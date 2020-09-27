Man shot dead over monetary dispute in Jharkhand

A 32-year old man has been shot dead allegedly over a monetary dispute in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Chitarpur in Rajrappa police station area on Saturday night, its officer-in-charge, Binod Kumar Murmu said.

Deceased Imtiyaz Ansari had some monetary dispute with accused Muzaffar Khan, who allegedly pumped three bullets into Ansari, causing his death, he said. An FIR has been registered against Khan and a manhunt launched to nab him, the officer added.