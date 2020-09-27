Muzaffarnagar: Five held for killing medical store owner

The Muzaffarnagar police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a medical store owner who was shot dead at his residence earlier this month. The incident had taken place at the district’s Morna village on September 17 when medical store owner Anuj Karanwal was killed by some men at his home. SSP Abhishek Yadav said they have arrested five people, identified as Ashish, Sohanvir, Brijpal, Rina and Raju. The SSP said the key three accused—Pankaj, Ajit and Kapil—are still absconding, for which police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on each of them

Tensions had prevailed in the area after the murder, which was condemned by different political parties

A controversy had erupted after the victim’s family had threatened to migrate from the village.