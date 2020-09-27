Left Menu
Kerala dubbing artist,3 others booked for 'assaulting' man for defaming women

A group of women, including dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmy and social activist Diya Sana, reached Vijay P Nair's office here on Saturday and poured black oil on him for allegedly uploading a number of derogatoryvideos online. The women 'assaulted' him and forcibly took away his laptop, mobile phone and hard drive and handed them over to the police.

A case was registered against four women, including a popular Malayalam dubbing artist on Sunday for 'assaulting' a man, who had allegedly uploaded derogatory videos about women online, police said. A group of women, including dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmy and social activist Diya Sana, reached Vijay P Nair's office here on Saturday and poured black oil on him for allegedly uploading a number of derogatoryvideos online.

The women 'assaulted' him and forcibly took away his laptop, mobile phone and hard drive and handed them over to the police. The group lodged a complaint against Nair, following which a case was registered.

Nair also filed a counter complaint against the women. "He (Nair) filed a complaint on Saturday night saying the woman activists assaulted him and took away his belongings.

We have registered a case against them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including sections for trespassing, assault, robbery and all, based on his complaint," police told PTI. Diya Sana had on Saturday evening live streamed a video through the social media, in which the women were purportedly seen attacking Nair over his videos.

Reacting to the registration of case, Bhagyalekshmy told reporters, "I will proudly go to jail for this case. He had made such derogatory statements against the women in general. We had lodged many police complaints but nothing happened." Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) came out in support of Bhagyalekshmy and said strong action should be taken against people like Nair.

Nair had uploaded a video titled 'Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear' and targets a number of women, including veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari (86). In the video, he made 'defamatory' comments about many others including Bhagyalekshmy, Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja, in a press conference said strong action would be taken against such people who use vulgar language and abuse women..

