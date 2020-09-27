Centre's farm bills: Goa Cong to protest near Raj Bhavan

Centre's farm bills: Goa Cong to protest near Raj BhavanPTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 19:29 IST
The Goa Congress will holdprotests in the state on Monday against the Centre's farmbills which were passed by Parliament recently
Goa Congress spokesperson Agnelo Fernandes said theparty would submit a memorandum against these "anti-farmer"bills to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as part of its 'ChaloRaj Bhavan' protest.
