Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai woman held for fake rape, molestation case against cops

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly filing a false case of rape and molestation against two constables, an autorickshaw driver and others, police said on Sunday. She had said in her complaint that the policemen had assaulted her, leading to a miscarriage. The case was registered at the time on directions of the HC and constables Shishupal Jagdhane and S Gavhane, and autorickshaw driver Ghure were arrested, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 20:23 IST
Mumbai woman held for fake rape, molestation case against cops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly filing a false case of rape and molestation against two constables, an autorickshaw driver and others, police said on Sunday. A policeman who had helped the lady file the false case has also been booked but is yet to be arrested, said a Ghatkopar police station official.

The two constables and the autorickhaw driver were arrested last month after the woman approached Bombay High Court complaining that, on January 11, they had raped her and molested her 11-year-old daughter on the pretext of probing a human trafficking case, the official said. She had said in her complaint that the policemen had assaulted her, leading to a miscarriage.

The case was registered at the time on directions of the HC and constables Shishupal Jagdhane and S Gavhane, and autorickshaw driver Ghure were arrested, he added. An SIT was formed under DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam to oversee and probe the case, and it was found that Jagdhane was in UP at the time of the alleged incident, Gavhane was at the police station and the auto driver in his Sakinaka home, he said.

The SIT then arrested the woman under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and she has been remanded in police custody for four days, the official said.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an importan...

Quartararo wins in Spain to regain MotoGP points lead

Fabio Quartararo won the Catalonia Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the points lead in the MotoGP championship. It was the third victory of the season for Quartararo, who hadnt been on a podium since his consecutive victories in Spain to star...

How it happened: From law professor to high court in 4 years

Four years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was a little-known law professor in Indiana. Within weeks, she is likely to be the newest associate justice on the US Supreme Court. Barretts fast-track rise, set to drive the nations highest court to the r...

Rublev beats Tsitsipas in Hamburg for third title of 2020

Andrey Rublev charged back from 5-3 down in the deciding set of the Hamburg Open final to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday and head to the French Open with his third title of 2020. The Russian took the win 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 after Tsitsipas dou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020