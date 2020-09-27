Amethi: Two men killed in road accident
Two men lost their lives in a road accident here on Sunday evening, police said. Jagdishpur police station SHO Rajesh Singh said, "The accident took place when Rajendra (25) and Sushil (22) were returning to their homes on a motorcycle and they rammed into a stationary truck.PTI | Amethi | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:32 IST
