Man held for killing his father

Man held for killing his fatherPTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 23:55 IST
Thane, Sep 27 (PTI)A 42-year-old man was arrestedfrom Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sundayfor allegedly stabbing his 65-year-old father to deathfollowing an argument, police said
The accused Brijesh Patil allegedly attacked hisfather Gurunath Patil with a butcher's knife at theirresidence in Kamatnagar this afternoon, an officer said
A case of murder has been registered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Bhiwandi
- Maharashtra
- Kamatnagar