Man held for killing his father

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI)A 42-year-old man was arrestedfrom Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sundayfor allegedly stabbing his 65-year-old father to deathfollowing an argument, police said

The accused Brijesh Patil allegedly attacked hisfather Gurunath Patil with a butcher's knife at theirresidence in Kamatnagar this afternoon, an officer said

A case of murder has been registered.