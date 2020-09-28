U.S. urges immediate halt to violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia

U.S. urges immediate halt to violence between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 01:19 IST
The United States on Sunday condemned escalating violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling on both sides to cease hostilities immediately.
The State Department said in a statement that both sides should immediately end the violence, as well as any rhetoric or other actions that could worsen tensions. It also said any participation in the escalating violence by outside parties would be "deeply unhelpful."
