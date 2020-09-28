Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unregistered investment advisory case: Sebi invites refund claims from Cypress Money clients

Market regulator Sebi on Monday initiated the refund process for the clients of Cypress Money Investment Advisor, which collected fees through unregistered investment advisory as well as research analyst services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:03 IST
Unregistered investment advisory case: Sebi invites refund claims from Cypress Money clients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Market regulator Sebi on Monday initiated the refund process for the clients of Cypress Money Investment Advisor, which collected fees through unregistered investment advisory as well as research analyst services. In a public notice, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked it to submit the refund claim by November 30.

According to Sebi, Cypress Money and its partners -- Anubhav Kandpal, Saumya Kala and Suman Kala --were providing investment advisory services and were also offering stock recommendations and technical and fundamental calls in form of research analyst services in exchange of consideration from October 2015 to June 2017. Through such services, a total of Rs 14.7 lakh as fees was collected from 90 clients. They were acting as investment advisors and research analysts without securing registration from the regulator.

Accordingly, the regulator, in May 2018, had barred Cypress Money and its partners from the securities market for at least three years and asked them to refund the fees collected from clients. However, they failed to refund the money to clients. Consequently, Sebi initiated the recovery proceedings in February 2019.

"Since the recovery proceedings have been concluded and the amount... has been recovered, therefore, it is decided to initiate the refund of fees to the eligible clients," Sebi said. Further, clients of the defaulters have been asked to submit application in a prescribed format to Sebi for refund of fees. The refund will be subject to verification of genuineness of claim.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students

Samsung has extended financial support to 517 meritorious students at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT and National Institute of Technology NIT via its annual scholarship program.The Samsung Star Scholar program, launched in 2016, off...

Govt unveils Gwalior-Morena Flyover connecting Dholpur in Rajasthan and Gwalior in MP

The 1,420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was unveiled on Monday by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Toma...

BJP leader says will hug Mamata if infected by coronavirus, police complaint filed

Newly-appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by the coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of COVID-19 patients. A police complaint was filed ...

Flyover on NH-3 at Morena worth Rs 108 crore dedicated to nation

The 1.420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was dedicated to Nation today by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Shri Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020