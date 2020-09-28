Govt unveils Gwalior-Morena Flyover connecting Dholpur in Rajasthan and Gwalior in MP

The 1,420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was unveiled on Monday by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar. The Gwalior-Morena flyover connecting Dholpur in Rajasthan and Gwalior in MP has been completed within the scheduled 18 months period. The total length of the 4-lane flyover structure is 780 metres, with 300-metre retaining wall approach towards Dholpur and 340-metre retaining wall approach towards Gwalior. The flyover has a service road on both sides. It will decongest Morena city of crowded traffic which in turn saves time and avoid fuel wastage.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for quickly sanctioning this project and getting it completed within the scheduled time. He also thanked Gen (Retd), V K Singh, for actively pursuing this project. Union Minister said, "This stretch of road will go a long way in easing the traffic in this region."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "History has changed today with the construction of this flyover. Morena got whatever it asked from the Centre." He outlined a number of development projects undertaken in the district. He called upon the people in Morena to not only witness the story of development but to participate in it wholeheartedly.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan presided over the function, attended by Union Ministers Thavarchand Gehlot, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) V K Singh, local MPs, MLAs, senior officers from the centre and the State. According to the press release, MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) V K Singh said, "The government is concentrating on development facilitating convenience of the people. The present stretch is important as it is a major connectivity road in the region. This flyover will also help in mitigating accidents on this earlier black spot." (ANI)