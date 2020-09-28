Depressed over mother’s illness, man ends life

A 26-year-old man who was distressed over his mother's illness as well as due to financial hardships allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in the Jawahar Nagar area here, police said on Monday. He has been identified as Sourabh Agarwal, a resident of Vigyan Nagar Extension, they said.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hotel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, Circle Inspector, Jawahar Nagar police station, Ramkishan Verma said. The deceased had checked in the hotel Saturday night and had parked his car in the hotel parking area. When he did not get up Sunday morning, the hotel manager called his mobile number and when there was no response he dialed the police, Verma said.

It is believed that the man killed himself as he was distressed as his mother was suffering from cancer and also was facing financial issues due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said. The deceased was engaged in the hostel industry, they said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said. Further investigation in the case is on, they said.