Left Menu
Development News Edition

Common farmers are with government: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said common farmers are with the government as the recently passed agriculture laws are beneficial for them.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:33 IST
Common farmers are with government: Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said common farmers are with the government as the recently passed agriculture laws are beneficial for them. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "The government had passed the Bills for the benefit of the farmers and this Bill will benefit the farmers two to three times more in the coming days. Congress and other parties are provoking the farmers with the help of their party workers. The common farmers are with the government."

Speaking on reaction of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) he said, "Shiv Sena and SAD have broken the alliance with the NDA but they can come back in the alliance." He added farm laws should also be implemented in Maharashtra, else the government will fall.

Speaking on the meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Seeing 25 years of friendship Shiv Sena should come back as NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Congress will not let Uddhav Thackeray work properly and will not allow him to take any important decision. I say that Shiv Sena should be back to pavilion now. We will form the government once again. Coming together will benefit the Shiv Sena and all." On September 27, Raut said he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Economist Devaki Jain's memoir to hit stands on October 3

The no-holds-barred autobiography of celebrated economist-writer Devaki Jain, who made significant contributions to feminist economics, social justice, and womens empowerment in India, will hit the stands on October 3, announced publishing ...

Maharashtra bans sale of loose cigarettes, beedis as they don't have health warnings

A complete ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis has been imposed by the Maharashtra Public Health department owing to the lack of health warnings on individual items outside the box.The ban has been imposed after we received sever...

Power engineers, employees to protest on Oct 5 against move to privatise Varanasi discom sector

The All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF on Monday said power engineers and employees will hold protest meetings on October 5, to lodge their protest against privatisation of the Varanasi discom sector. Power sector engineers and empl...

Why CBI is dragging feet in probe against its ex-directors in corruption case, court asks agency

A Delhi court has pulled up the CBI for dragging its feet in a case of alleged corruption involving two of its ex-Directors, saying it may lead to an inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations regarding them. Special Judge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020