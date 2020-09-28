Ker govt will take strict action against those abusing women on social media: CM

Left Menu
Strict action would be taken against those misusing social media to abuse women and the government would even consider appropriate law if the existing statutes were not sufficient, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:10 IST
Strict action would be taken against those misusing social media to abuse women and the government would even consider appropriate law if the existing statutes were not sufficient, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. In a facebook post late Sunday in the backdrop of a youtuber here facing the fury of a group of social activists, including popular Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi, over his alleged derogatory video on women, Vijayan asserted the LDF government stood by the victims of abuse.

He also said a "comprehensive probe" has been ordered and the government will ensure that justice was done to the women victims. The youtuber, Vijay P Nair, has recently uploaded a video titled "Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear" and targets a number of women, including 86- year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalekshmi, triggering widespread condemnation.

Bhagyalekshmi, social activist Diya Sana and two others had on Saturday entered Nair's office near here, poured black oil on him and thrashed him for uploading a number of derogatory videos about women in social media. Police have filed a case against Nair based on a complaint from the four women, who have also been booked on assault and other charges on a counter complaint by him.

Vijayan said the government "views the actions, breaching the bounds of decency and humanity, in insulting women very seriously." "Strict action will be taken against those who misuse the social media facilities to abuse women. If the existing laws are not sufficient for it, appropriate legislation will be considered. The state stands by the women who became the victims of abuse," he said. Meanwhile, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists Kerala chapter informed the media that it will initiate legal action against Nair for allegedly "misusing the name of the profession" by claiming himself to be a Clinical Psychologist Nair was not a member of the association, its office- bearers said, alleging the PhD that he claims to have obtained was from a non-existent university.

The cyber cell of the Kerala police has registered a case against Nair for uploading derogatory videos. He later lodged a complaint alleging thatthe women activists assaulted him and took away his belongings, based on which a case had been registered against them.

In his latest controversial video, Nair had allegedly made 'defamatory' comments about many others including activists Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima..

