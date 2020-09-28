Left Menu
JIMEX-2020: Indian Navy, JMSDF ships undertake weapon drills, seamanship evolutions, advanced exercises

Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions and advanced exercises on the second day of the fourth edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX between Indian Navy and JMSDF.

28-09-2020
Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships conducting operations in close formation at JIMEX-2020.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions and advanced exercises on the second day of the fourth edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX between Indian Navy and JMSDF. It is being held in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28.

JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India. Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. Advanced level of operations and exercises planned during JIMEX-20 are indicative of the continued upswing in Indo-Japanese defence relations and continued efforts by both governments to work closely for a more secure, open and inclusive global commons, in accordance with international regulations.

Indigenously built stealth destroyer Chennai, Teg Class stealth frigate Tarkash and Fleet Tanker Deepak, under the command of Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force will be represented by JMSDF Ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Destroyer and Ikazuchi, a Guided Missile Destroyer, led by Rear Admiral Konno Yasushige, Commander Escort Flotilla-2. In addition to ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters and fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise. JIMEX 20 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries. (ANI)

