Contributions of COVID-19 warriors unprecedented in history: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hailed the contributions made by COVID-19 warriors in the fight against the pandemic, saying that their role is unprecedented in the history of humanity. Attending a programme to honour COVID-19 warriors in Bhopal, he said, "In their efforts to save lives, several doctors lost their lives, paramedical staff got infected, some of whom sacrificed their lives in the line of duties as also some policemen. I join my hands before you and thank you for services to humanity, which are unprecedented.

"These corona warriors are saving lives for the last six months. Those who save lives can be compared to God. It is because of them that we are able to fight against the pandemic. The only vaccine for COVID-19 is the mask," he added. In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,22,209. The number of active cases stands at 22,431. While 97,571 cases remain active, 2,207 have lost their lives in the state due to the pandemic, the Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. As per the Ministry, India's tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)