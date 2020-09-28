Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contributions of COVID-19 warriors unprecedented in history: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hailed the contributions made by COVID-19 warriors in the fight against the pandemic, saying that their role is unprecedented in the history of humanity.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:29 IST
Contributions of COVID-19 warriors unprecedented in history: CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hailed the contributions made by COVID-19 warriors in the fight against the pandemic, saying that their role is unprecedented in the history of humanity. Attending a programme to honour COVID-19 warriors in Bhopal, he said, "In their efforts to save lives, several doctors lost their lives, paramedical staff got infected, some of whom sacrificed their lives in the line of duties as also some policemen. I join my hands before you and thank you for services to humanity, which are unprecedented.

"These corona warriors are saving lives for the last six months. Those who save lives can be compared to God. It is because of them that we are able to fight against the pandemic. The only vaccine for COVID-19 is the mask," he added. In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,22,209. The number of active cases stands at 22,431. While 97,571 cases remain active, 2,207 have lost their lives in the state due to the pandemic, the Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. As per the Ministry, India's tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soldier injured as Pakistan shells areas along LoC in J-K's Kupwara, Rajouri

A soldier was injured on Monday as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara and Rajouri districts, officials said. The soldier injured in the firing in Mac...

Sebi comes out with guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a new framework for investment advisers operating in international financial services centre IFSC. Under the framework, any entity, being a company or a limited liability partnership LLP or any...

Pilot targets Centre over farm laws, accuses it of betraying farmers

Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws on Monday and accused it of betraying farmers at a challenging time. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the farm bills had deliberately been brought a...

Hedge fund manager Odey pleads not guilty to indecent assault charge

Crispin Odey, one of Britains highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday to a charge of indecent assault. Odey, 61, was charged in May with indecently assaulting a woman in 1998 under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020