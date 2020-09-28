Left Menu
Maoist posters trigger panic in J'khand village

Hand-written posters allegedly issued by Maoists, warning a "police informer" of action, were found pasted on trees in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, sparking panic among local people. The posters, written in Hindi and signed CPI(Maoist), threatened to take action against a person, who they suspect is a police informer, Kumar said. "We are conducting checks in the area," he added.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:58 IST
Hand-written posters allegedly issued by Maoists, warning a "police informer" of action, were found pasted on trees in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, sparking panic among local people. The police, on receiving the information, visited Thekhi village and seized the posters, an officer said.

A search operation is currently underway in the area to nab those responsible for creating panic among locals, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Surjit Kumar said. The posters, written in Hindi and signed CPI(Maoist), threatened to take action against a person, who they suspect is a police informer, Kumar said.

"We are conducting checks in the area," he added. According to sources, Maoists had been regrouping in the state over the last few months. Similar posters, challenging the administration and intimidating local residents, have also surfaced in the recent past in Khunti, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Giridih and Chhatra districts.

