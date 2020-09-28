Soldier injured as Pakistan shells areas along LoC in J-K's Kupwara, Rajouri

Left Menu
PTI | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:22 IST
A soldier was injured on Monday as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and Rajouri districts, officials said. The soldier injured in the firing in Machhil sector of Kupwara was taken to a hospital, and his condition was stable, a defence spokesperson said in Srinagar.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Macchil sector of Kupwara district this morning by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said. The Pakistani side resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in Rajouri district as well.

"At about 1550 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector," a defence official said in Jammu. The officials said that the Indian Army responded to the ceasefire violations in a befitting manner.

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire over 40 times this month. A soldier was killed and two more, including an officer, were injured last Tuesday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled with mortars along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in another ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri..

