Gauhati HC admits Akhil Gogoi's appeal challenging rejection of bail by NIA Court

The Gauhati High Court later stayed the bail. On May 29, the NIA filed the chargesheet in the Chandmari case against Gogoi and his three colleagues for sedition and terror activities for their alleged role in the anti-CAA protests.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:27 IST
Gauhati HC admits Akhil Gogoi's appeal challenging rejection of bail by NIA Court

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court on Monday admitted an appeal of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi challenging the rejection of bail by a Special NIA Court in a case related to his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam. The bench comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Borthakur directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce the case records on October 13.

The Special NIA Court had rejected Gogoi's bail application (in the case registered in Chandmari police station) on August 7. The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year from Jorhat as a "preventive measure" in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Three of his colleagues were also taken into custody the following day. They were later handed over to the NIA for probing their alleged role in the violent protests and their possible links with Maoist elements.

The NIA is investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi and his three colleagues in the protests. The Special NIA Court had granted bail to Gogoi on March 17 on the Chandmari police station case and subsequently to others after the investigating agency failed to file a chargesheet within the specified period of 90 days. The Gauhati High Court later stayed the bail.

On May 29, the NIA filed the chargesheet in the Chandmari case against Gogoi and his three colleagues for sedition and terror activities for their alleged role in the anti-CAA protests. The four leaders were later arrested in a number of old cases registered across different police stations in Assam. They have got bail in most of these cases.

Gogoi was granted bail on July 16 by the Gauhati High Court on three Assam Police's cases related to burning of post office, circle office and a branch of United Bank of India at Chabua of Dibrugarh district during the anti-CAA protests. His three associates Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar have secured bail in the NIA case and were released from jail.

