Enraged over barking, farmer shoots dog dead in Indore; held

A farmer was arrested on Monday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly shooting dead a dog after getting enraged over its continuous barking near his house, police said. The accused, Pankaj Shukla, used his licenced gun to shoot the dog on Saturday, an official said.

On the basis of a complaint from Priyanshu Jain, local unit president of NGO People for Animals, Shukla was arrested under various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code, said Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni. "Shukla used his licenced gun to shoot the animal on Saturday, and the firearm and two empty cartridges have been recovered. We are writing to the district administration to cancel Shukla's gun licence," Soni said.

Shukla told police that the dog used to bark near his home and it had bitten several people, though he could not give names or any other details of such incidents, he said. PTI HWP MAS BNM NSK NSK