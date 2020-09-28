CM launches initiative to make Odisha slum free in 3 years

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a slum upgradation programme to make the state slum free in three years. All slums in the state will be converted into model colonies in the next three years, the chief minister said while launching the initiative through video conferencing from Balasore town.

The process will start immediately in 1,000 slums and then it will be scaled up to cover each and every slum, he said. "This slum upgradation and delisting initiative, the next stage of the states JAGA Mission, aims to improve the living conditions of 18 lakh slum dwellers by providing them with piped water supply, paved roads, storm water drains, street lights, sanitation, household electricity, community spaces and recreational areas," Patnaik said.

The state government's initiative granting the right of land in which slum dwellers were staying under the Odisha Liveable Habitat Mission (OLHM) or JAGA Mission had won a bronze at the World Habitat Awards in 2019. The chief minister also dedicated 116 multi-purpose community centres in the slums which would act as the social lifeline of people living there.

He also commenced the distribution of land entitlement certificates to 1,05,000 families living in 1,718 slums in 101 towns benefitting 4.5 lakh people. "While Odisha is putting up a brave fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, I hope this upgradation initiative will enhance the collective resilience of the slum dwellers by improving their lives and livelihoods," the chief minister said.