Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN5 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debate on Sep 29 Washington: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time on Tuesday night when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:02 IST
FGN29 PAK-PEARL Pakistan's top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides - the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. FGN27 PAK-SHAHBAZ-2NDLD ARREST Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case Lahore: Pakistan's top Opposition leader and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the country's anti-graft body on Monday after a court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

FGN33 PAK-ZARDARI Pak court indicts former president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case Islamabad: An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case, a move described by his party as "victimization" of opposition leaders. FGN10 US-BIDEN-SIKHS Biden campaign launches initiative to woo Sikhs in US Washington: The Biden campaign has launched an initiative to reach out to the Sikh community in the US and vowed to address the unique challenges, including xenophobia, being faced by the minority religious group in the country. FGN6 CHINA-SCS-US Beijing using militarised outposts in South China Sea as platforms of coercion: US Washington: China is using its militarised outposts in the South China Sea as platforms of coercion to assert control over waters it has no lawful claim over, the United States has said, demanding President Xi Jinping to honour his commitment that these maritime constructions "would not target or impact any country". FGN19 AUS-INDIA Aus to enhance engagement with countries like India for more secure and open Indo-Pacific: Reynolds Melbourne: Australia continues to enhance its engagement with like-minded countries, such as India, in support of a shared vision for a more secure, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has said, amid China flexing its muscles in the resource-rich region. FGN2 US-TRUMP-LD TAX Trump paid just USD 750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: Report; 'fake news', says president Washington: Donald Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes in the year he was elected US president and also in his first year in the White House, according to a media report, which also said that he or his companies paid USD 145,400 taxes in India in 2017. FGN5 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debate on Sep 29 Washington: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time on Tuesday night when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates.

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

A group of former public servants on Monday lent its support to the farm reform laws enacted by the Centre government and condemned the surreptitious practices of vested interests which it claimed were misleading and misguiding the farmers ...

India on Monday underscored the need to ensure that the nations take their obligations seriously to combat the climate change with the urgency it deserves. Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said India was do...

Over 60 per cent of rural and 46 per cent of urban consumers in Rajasthan are unaware of adverse health impact of trans fats, according to a survey done by CUTS International. A sample survey was carried out in rural and urban areas of 1...

The AIADMKs executive committee meet here on Monday turned out to be stormy with the leadership question casting a shadow as the party deliberated the Chief Ministers face for the Assembly elections next year. After a five-hour long meeting...
