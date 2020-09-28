Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 PAK-PEARL Pakistan's top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides - the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. FGN27 PAK-SHAHBAZ-2NDLD ARREST Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case Lahore: Pakistan's top Opposition leader and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the country's anti-graft body on Monday after a court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

FGN33 PAK-ZARDARI Pak court indicts former president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case Islamabad: An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case, a move described by his party as "victimization" of opposition leaders. FGN10 US-BIDEN-SIKHS Biden campaign launches initiative to woo Sikhs in US Washington: The Biden campaign has launched an initiative to reach out to the Sikh community in the US and vowed to address the unique challenges, including xenophobia, being faced by the minority religious group in the country. FGN6 CHINA-SCS-US Beijing using militarised outposts in South China Sea as platforms of coercion: US Washington: China is using its militarised outposts in the South China Sea as platforms of coercion to assert control over waters it has no lawful claim over, the United States has said, demanding President Xi Jinping to honour his commitment that these maritime constructions "would not target or impact any country". FGN19 AUS-INDIA Aus to enhance engagement with countries like India for more secure and open Indo-Pacific: Reynolds Melbourne: Australia continues to enhance its engagement with like-minded countries, such as India, in support of a shared vision for a more secure, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has said, amid China flexing its muscles in the resource-rich region. FGN2 US-TRUMP-LD TAX Trump paid just USD 750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: Report; 'fake news', says president Washington: Donald Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes in the year he was elected US president and also in his first year in the White House, according to a media report, which also said that he or his companies paid USD 145,400 taxes in India in 2017. FGN5 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debate on Sep 29 Washington: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time on Tuesday night when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates.