Punjab announces Rs 50 lakh for maintenance of Bhagat Singh Memorial at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh for the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan, where he paid floral tributes to the great martyr on his 113th birth anniversary.ANI | Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab) | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:05 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh for the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan, where he paid floral tributes to the great martyr on his 113th birth anniversary. As per the official release, the Chief Minister was joined by AICC General Secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, MP Preneet Kaur, among others at the `samadhi sthal'.
"Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, while paying homage to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, called upon the people to follow in his footsteps of the son of the soil, and take inspiration from his ideals," it said Punjab Chief Minister also held a sit-in protest against the farm laws, passed by the Parliament. Before going for protest, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter's birth anniversary. (ANI)
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Gun batting line-up Kings XI Punjab's USP (Analysis)
Punjab CS assures private hospitals of full govt support to address concerns in combating COVID-19
Punjab MLA Harjot Kamal donates Plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Punjab CM dares SAD chief to quit BJP-led central govt over farm ordinances
Punjab Police questions security personnel attached with ex-DGP Saini