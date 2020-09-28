Punjab announces Rs 50 lakh for maintenance of Bhagat Singh Memorial at Khatkar Kalan

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh for the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan, where he paid floral tributes to the great martyr on his 113th birth anniversary. As per the official release, the Chief Minister was joined by AICC General Secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, MP Preneet Kaur, among others at the `samadhi sthal'.

"Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, while paying homage to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, called upon the people to follow in his footsteps of the son of the soil, and take inspiration from his ideals," it said Punjab Chief Minister also held a sit-in protest against the farm laws, passed by the Parliament. Before going for protest, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter's birth anniversary. (ANI)