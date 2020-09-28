Pb: Fmr DGP, suspended IG named as accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing

The SIT of Punjab Police has named former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal as accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident. Anti-sacrilege protests had erupted following the desecration of religious texts at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in Faridkot in 2015. Two protesters were killed in police firing.

A senior police officer, who is part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the firing incident, on Monday said the former Director General of Police and suspended Inspector General were booked for conspiracy in the case. According to him, former Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Sharma and a few other police personnel have been booked in this case.

Saini was also booked in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case at the Mohali Police Station. A Faridkot court had on September 15 allowed police inspector Pardeep Singh, an accused in the case, to turn approver.

Earlier, the SIT had approached the court with a petition seeking pardon for Pardeep Singh, who was the then reader to Sharma, as he wanted to turn approver in the case. Sharma was leading a police team that allegedly opened fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015 killing Gurjit Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh.

The police had then registered a case under relevant sections including 302, 307 of the IPC at Baja Khana Police Station in Faridkot.