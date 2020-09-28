Left Menu
Four die while cleaning sewage trench

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:25 IST
Four die while cleaning sewage trench
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Four persons, including two siblings, who were cleaning a trench died, apparently due to suffocation, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

They had slipped into the sewage trench at Luktipora in Bijbehara police station area of Anantnag district, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Rashid Dar, his brother Nazir Ahmad Dar, Sajad Ahmad Wani and Arshid Ahmad Wani, the official said. The bodies were retrieved from the trench and taken to sub-district hospital at Bijbehara for legal proceedings, he added.

