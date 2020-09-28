Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut's lawyer plays audio recording of Sanjay Raut during hearing in Bombay HC

Audio recording of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was played by actor Kangana Ranaut's lawyer in the Bombay High Court during a hearing on a petition on the demolition of the actor's office in Bandra to prove how Raut had allegedly threatened Ranaut to teach her a lesson after her tweets which were critical of the Maharashtra government.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:11 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Audio recording of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was played by actor Kangana Ranaut's lawyer in the Bombay High Court during a hearing on a petition on the demolition of the actor's office in Bandra to prove how Raut had allegedly threatened Ranaut to teach her a lesson after her tweets which were critical of the Maharashtra government. Raut's lawyer told the court that in the said audio recording Raut had not taken the name of the petitioner (Kangana).

The High Court was continuing the hearing on Kangana's plea against BMC challenging demolition work at her Bandra office by the Municipal officers. HC justice JS Kathawalla asked Raut's lawyer whether he wants to say that Raut did not say the word 'Haramkhor' as alleged by Kangana's lawyer. Raut's lawyer' said he will file an affidavit in this regard by tomorrow (Tuesday). The matter was adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday. (ANI)

