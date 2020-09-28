Looking forward to work with new TRAI chief for growth of telecom sector: COAI

Industry body COAI on Monday said it looks forward to working with new TRAI chairman P D Vaghela, as it sought continued support of the telecom regulator and the government for a stable regulatory environment for growth of the digital services sector. The comments of the apex industry association came after senior bureaucrat Vaghela was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vaghela, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

In a late evening statement, Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), Director General, SP Kochhar said, "We heartily welcome Dr P D Vaghela as the new TRAI, Chairman and look forward to working with him for taking forward the telecom industry's critical role in nation-building." The industry is keenly looking for the leadership and support of the regulator and government for creating a more stable regulatory environment, essential for further growth of the digital services sector, he said. This is essential to enable the realisation and timely achievement of government targets specified in the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, Kochhar said.