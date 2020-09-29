Saudi Arabia says it busted terrorist cell trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Saudi Arabia says it busted terrorist cell trained by Iran's Revolutionary GuardsReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:26 IST
Saudi Arabia took down a terrorist cell this month that had received training from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives, the spokesman for the presidency of state security said on Monday.
In a statement carried by Saudi state media, the spokesman said three of those arrested had been trained in Iran while the rest were "linked to the cell in various roles". The weapons and explosives were confiscated at a house and a farm, he added.
