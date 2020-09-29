UK's Johnson raises concerns with Turkey's Erdogan over east Med tensions

UK's Johnson raises concerns with Turkey's Erdogan over east Med tensionsReuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:06 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that he was concerned about tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, welcoming news that Turkey and Greece had agreed to talks, Johnson's office said in a statement.
NATO allies Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims following weeks of tension, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was beginning a two-day trip to Greece.
"The Prime Minister expressed his concern about recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. He stressed the need for calm and welcomed the news that Turkey and Greece have agreed to talks," Johnson's office said.
Greece resettling stranded migrants to tent camp on Lesbos
