Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico to close prison famous for drug lord escape

Mexico announced Monday it will close the “Puente Grande” federal prison made famous by the 2001 escape of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Guzman was serving a 20-year sentence when he escaped from the prison in 2001, purportedly in a laundry cart.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-09-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 04:24 IST
Mexico to close prison famous for drug lord escape

Mexico announced Monday it will close the “Puente Grande” federal prison made famous by the 2001 escape of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The prison was known for such lax standards that it earned the nickname “Puerta Grande,” or “Big Door.” The federal Public Safety Department did not give a specific reason for the closure, but said it was part of a modernization effort aimed at ensuring prisoners' rights and rehabilitation, and also part of a government cost-cutting effort.

The department said Monday all inmates currently at the prison will be transferred to other facilities. The complex, near the western city of Guadalajara, also houses at least one other state prison; it was not clear if that would remain open. Guzman was serving a 20-year sentence when he escaped from the prison in 2001, purportedly in a laundry cart. According to other versions, he simply paid off prison staff and walked out.

Guzman would remain on the lam for another 13 years, before being re-arrested and escaping another Mexican prison through a tunnel. He was finally re-apprehended, extradited to the United States in 2017 and sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. But the Puente Grande complex continued making news earlier this year. In May, inmates fought each other with fists and guns at the prison, leaving seven prisoners dead and nine others wounded.

Officials did not explain how the inmates got the two guns used in the fight. Of the seven dead, three were shot to death and four were beaten to death. Six of the nine injured were beaten and three suffered gunshot wounds. The killings followed a prison baseball game, but it was not clear if that was related to the dispute. Nor was it clear if allegiance to rival drug gangs could have been involved in the dispute, as is often the case in prison fights in Mexico.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: As winter approaches, Indian wedding industry looks at bleak future

Over six months after the novel coronavirus brought India to a halt, uncertainty looms over several industries future as many are left unemployed and without business. As winter approaches, the wedding industry looks at a vague future despi...

Gay, lesbian, bisexual Americans at higher risk for migraines - study

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Sept 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are much more likely than straight people to get migraines, U.S. research showed on Monday, indicating sexual orientation may be a risk fact...

Quebec imposes new curbs, Ontario warns of 'more complex' second wave as COVID-19 cases spike

Quebec on Monday ordered new restrictions on bars and restaurants in coronavirus hot spots, while Ontarios premier warned of a more complex second wave, as Canadas two most-populous provinces saw big increases in COVID-19 cases. Quebec, the...

U.S. EPA chief challenges California effort to mandate zero emission vehicles in 2035

The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Monday questioned California Governor Gavin Newsoms plan to require all new passenger vehicle sales in 2035 be zero-emission models, according to a letter seen by Reuters. EPA Admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020