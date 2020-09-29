Telangana man booked under Nirbhaya Act after maid's suicide

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by Moinabad Police here under the Nirbhaya Act after his maid allegedly died by suicide. Bathuku Madhusudan alias Madhu Yadav, who has also been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act was sent to prison by the local court.

N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP), Shamshabad said that the incident came to notice after the victim's sister approached the police against Madhusudan. "On September 25 at 10:30 pm, we received a complaint from the victim's sister. Due to poor financial crisis, she along with her elder sister was working as maids in the house of Madhu Yadav at Himayathnagar village for the last 4 years. She said that Madhu Yadav used to give their monthly salary to her father," Reddy told ANI.

"She informed that Madhu Yadav has been recently consuming excess alcohol and harassing her and her elder sister at night. According to her, on September 24 night, Madhu Yadav came to her sister and took her to the second floor. On the next day, she found that her elder sister had died by hanging herself from the ceiling fan," he said. The complainant told the police that they were working in the accused's house since childhood.

"There was frequent verbal abuse by the accused. He harassed her sister frequently due to which, she might have taken this drastic step," she told the police. "Based on her statement, the sections of the law are amended and the accused is arrested under Nirbhaya Act (376(2)(K) IPC) and child labour law (Section 75 Juvenile Justice Act)," the police said.

According to the police, Madhusudan is a rowdy sheeter of Moinabad Police Station and was involved in three cases. (ANI)