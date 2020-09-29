President Kenyatta allows pubs and nightclubs to reopen after a six-month shutdown

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered that pubs and nightclubs can reopen after a six-month period of shutdown, according to a news report by The Standard.

The President also extended most of the tax relief measures aimed at cushioning individuals and businesses distressed by the COVID-19 crisis to the beginning of next year.

And to help businesses recover some lost revenue, Uhuru directed the Treasury to extend the reduction of value-added tax levied on every sale made to January 2021.

He spoke at the National COVID-19 conference in Nairobi, which was called to take stock of Kenya's journey battling the pandemic. "The prohibition against the operation of bars and prohibition against sale of alcoholic drinks and beverages by ordinary restaurants and eateries shall stand vacated with effect from September 29, 2020," said the President.

Other tax relief measures, including a reduction of pay as you earn (PAYE) to 25 percent on those who earn more than Sh24,000 and 100 percent tax waiver on those taking home less than Sh24,000, will end in January next year.

Turnover tax, which had been reduced from 3 percent to 1 percent, will run its course by end of December.

Uhuru also ordered the Exchequer to quickly roll out the credit guarantee scheme aimed at helping small businesses distressed by the pandemic to access cheap loans from financial institutions.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani said they would in the "next few weeks" roll out the credit guarantee scheme, which will see the government pay for part of the loan that will be taken by micro, small and medium enterprises. "The credit guarantee scheme, as approved by Cabinet, is a risk-sharing partnership between government and banks, which will afford our enterprises access to credit by an additional Sh100 billion," Uhuru said.

He extended the curfew by another 60 days but pushed it up to between 11 pm and 4 am starting Today. This will also help bars, which can now operate until 10 pm.