Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya to tell Macron she wants new elections in 2020
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will tell French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday she wants new elections in Belarus this year, a member of her team told Reuters.Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:22 IST
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will tell French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday she wants new elections in Belarus this year, a member of her team told Reuters. She will tell him she hopes for united European support for changes in Belarus, the member said.
"The main topic for the conversation will be organising new Belarus president election and possible mediation of other countries, including France," said a statement from her press officer sent on Tuesday morning. Belarus has been gripped in mass protests since the disputed Aug. 9 presidential election which both President Alexander Lukashenko and Tsikhanouskaya said they won.
