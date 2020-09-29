Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men here, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:23 IST
Woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men here, a senior police officer said. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have already been arrested.PTI COR SAB DV DV

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

In Vilnius, Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader

French President Emmanuel Macron met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday on the second day of a visit to Baltic countries meant to reassure them about French commitment to their security Tsikhanouskay...

The chase begins for the new 'High' in town

Mumbai Maharashtra India September 29 ANIMediawire Edgy. Raw. Real - the trailer for MX Players newest crime drama, MX Original Series High dropped today and it promises to be all that and more. Substance users, suppliers, peddlers, gang wa...

China real estate takes back seat as hopes pinned on consumption to drive recovery

China is tapping the brakes on property prices and cutting the availability of mortgage loans to spur households to spend instead of repaying debt, as policymakers try to ignite private consumption and stimulate the pandemic-stricken econom...

Groupe PSA joins hands with GoMechanic to bring Eurorepar product line in India

European auto major Groupe PSA on Tuesday said it has launched Eurorepar range of multi-brand aftermarket products in India in partnership with car servicing startup GoMechanic. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, has inked a sales a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020