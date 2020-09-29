Left Menu
Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered under 'Lone Varatu (return to home)' programme in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava.

Kosa Markam surrenders before police under the 'Lone Varatu' (return to home) programme in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered under 'Lone Varatu (return to home)' programme in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava. Kosa Markam, who was a member of the platoon No. 2 of the Maoist military company No. 05 in north Bastar division, reportedly worked with many big leaders and had been involved in several ambushes, killing over 11 soldiers.

Police said it is a big achievement for them. "He was involved in several ambushes that resulted in the demise of around 11 to 12 soldiers. He returned home after five years, but when his family told him about the Lone Varatu Abhiyaan, and because of some personal issues, he surrendered," Pallava said.

"His mother had contacted us and he surrendered on Monday. He has worked with several big Naxalite leaders. We will get a lot of information from him," he added. Markam told the media that he was forcefully inducted in the Naxal group, but now he wanted to join the police department.

"I was forced to join the Naxals in 2015 and worked with many big leaders of the central committee. I have surrendered as I want to lead a normal life. My mother also wanted me to surrender. I want to work in the police department now," he said. Earlier in August, as many as 12 Naxals had surrendered under the 'Lone Varatu' programme. (ANI)

