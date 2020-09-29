Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman's new sultan quietly makes his mark as challenges loom

Sultan Qaboos won the war and ultimately invited Dhofari rebels into his government, noticeably the longtime Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi. Sultan Haitham's efforts also extended into a quiet government campaign encouraging several dissidents to return to the kingdom, so long as they give up their social media presence and end their activism, said writer Nabhan Alhanshi, who leads the Omani Center for Human Rights from exile in the United Kingdom.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:58 IST
Oman's new sultan quietly makes his mark as challenges loom
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

When Oman's ruler of a half century died without an heir apparent, brief fears of turmoil ended with the quick announcement of a new sultan in this nation on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. But instead of the military rulers whose arrivals come with martial music and whose ends often accompany times of trouble in the Mideast, Oman ended up with the culture minister.

That Oman followed its own distinctive, uncommon path after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said represents perhaps the best testament to his rule over a nation he brought out of the isolationist obscurity imposed by his father and modernised with its oil wealth. His successor, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, has followed his example in establishing his rule over this country of 2.7 million Omanis and another 1.7 million foreigners as the coronavirus pandemic closed off the sultanate. The outside world and internal challenges, however, are preparing to come crashing in.

Oman faces billions in looming loan repayments, including from China, and needs even more money as its youthful population wants jobs and its government cannot afford the cradle-to-grave benefits given in other Gulf Arab nations. Ratcheted-up tensions between Iran and the US — either with Donald Trump still in the White House or a new Joe Biden administration — could see Oman brought into the middle of a situation that nearly sparked a war at the beginning of the year. And the sultanate's long-cherished neutrality finds itself challenged by regional disputes. Then there's the small matter of serving as sultan after a man literally celebrated each year as the architect of Oman's renaissance.

"Haitham has a golden chance to become Oman's second renaissance figure," said Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University who studies Oman. "The domestic economic scene is his to win or his to lose. I mean, I think there is no place for him to play around with it. The situation is very dire." Already, Sultan Haitham has followed the example of his late cousin. He plans to meet with subjects across his nation of 11 governorates that is slightly smaller than the US state of Kansas. The first visit came in Dhofar, a region bordering Yemen that was still gripped by a guerrilla war with Marxist fighters when Sultan Qaboos took power in 1970. Sultan Qaboos won the war and ultimately invited Dhofari rebels into his government, noticeably the longtime Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi.

Sultan Haitham's efforts also extended into a quiet government campaign encouraging several dissidents to return to the kingdom, so long as they give up their social media presence and end their activism, said writer Nabhan Alhanshi, who leads the Omani Center for Human Rights from exile in the United Kingdom. Also invited home was Jamshid bin Abdullah Al Said, the last sultan of Zanzibar, the Tanzanian island once part of Oman. Sultan Qaboos' father and the late sultan himself kept Al Said in exile in the UK, fearful of any threat to their rule, no matter how minor.

As ruler, Sultan Haitham has deviated from his predecessor by naming finance and foreign ministers, as opposed to wielding the titles himself. But Sultan Haitham remains the paramount ruler of a country where criticism of the sultan remains a criminal offence punishable by as much as seven years in prison. Oman's press remains muzzled. Meanwhile, Sultan Haitham has created a new Cyber Defense Centre that Alhanshi fears will further put activists at risk for speaking out.

Sultan Haitham's decision to put his family into government roles, as well as focusing on financial issues rather than democratic reforms, worries Alhanshi. "During the protests of 2011...they said we have some financial problem, we have to solve it, then we will go through the political reform. But what happened actually there was no political reform," Alhanshi said. "The new government now is saying the same, so how can we trust them?" Oman's Embassy in Washington did not respond to several requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The sultanate's finances remain a concern, however. Ratings agencies warn that the Omani government is on pace to run over a $10 billion fiscal deficit in 2020 alone. That's as global energy prices remain low, cutting into revenues for a nation that produces just under 1 million barrels of oil a day. Traders have put Omani bonds into "junk" status — meaning a higher risk for default. Finding money to cover the debts remains key. Oman already has a $3.6 billion payment due in 2022 to a syndicate of Chinese banks, according to ratings agency Fitch. Seeking more money there, from the West or fellow nations in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council could make Oman more beholden to them, something Sultan Haitham wants to avoid, said Cinzia Bianco, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Then there's Iran. The start of 2020 nearly saw the US and Iran enter a war. Under Sultan Qaboos, Oman had provided a secret backchannel to Tehran during negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Just before he died, Sultan Qaboos also signed deals allowing the US and British navies access to the Omani port of Duqm, expanding the longtime access both nations enjoy there. India as well has access for its navy. While Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal lit the fuse of current tensions, Oman once again could be an interlocutor — or may already be serving as one now.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Brother of S.Korean slain by North rebuffs accusation he tried to defect

The brother of the South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean soldiers at sea last week rejected the governments claim on Tuesday that the man had expressed his willingness to defect to the soldiers. The death of the official, w...

Google pays tribute to iconic actor, dancer Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle

Google on Tuesday paid tribute to the late veteran actor and dancer Zohra Sehgal as it dedicated its doodle in remembrance of her iconic film Neecha Nagar. Through the doodle, the tech giant celebrated the release of the film at the prestig...

Phone giant NTT plans to take over, delist Docomo

Shares in Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph Telephone, or NTT, fell Tuesday on news it is preparing for a takeover of its mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo. The Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other media reported that DoCoMos board would me...

In Vilnius, Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader

French President Emmanuel Macron met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday on the second day of a visit to Baltic countries meant to reassure them about French commitment to their security Tsikhanouskay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020