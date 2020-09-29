Wanted criminal held after gunfight in Greater Noida

A wanted criminal was held by police in Greater Noida after an encounter in which he suffered a bullet injury, officials said Tuesday. The gunfight broke out late Monday night on a road stretch between LG Chowk and Sharda University roundabout in the Knowledge Park police station area, a senior officer said. "Two men on a motorcycle were intercepted by police. While one of them escaped, the other got hit on his leg during a gunfight. He was taken to a hospital and held," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "The accused has been identified as Salman, a native of Bulandshahr. He had nearly a dozen cases, including those of loot and under Gangsters Act, lodged against him," Singh said.

He said Salman, around 25 years of age, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. Two stolen mobile phones and one illegal firearm along with ammunition were seized from him, while his motorcycle has been impounded, police said. Searches are on to nab his partner who escaped during the gunfight, they added.