Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted criminal held after gunfight in Greater Noida

A wanted criminal was held by police in Greater Noida after an encounter in which he suffered a bullet injury, officials said Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital and held,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:43 IST
Wanted criminal held after gunfight in Greater Noida
Representative image

A wanted criminal was held by police in Greater Noida after an encounter in which he suffered a bullet injury, officials said Tuesday. The gunfight broke out late Monday night on a road stretch between LG Chowk and Sharda University roundabout in the Knowledge Park police station area, a senior officer said. "Two men on a motorcycle were intercepted by police. While one of them escaped, the other got hit on his leg during a gunfight. He was taken to a hospital and held," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "The accused has been identified as Salman, a native of Bulandshahr. He had nearly a dozen cases, including those of loot and under Gangsters Act, lodged against him," Singh said.

He said Salman, around 25 years of age, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. Two stolen mobile phones and one illegal firearm along with ammunition were seized from him, while his motorcycle has been impounded, police said. Searches are on to nab his partner who escaped during the gunfight, they added.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines accuses Facebook of censoring pro-government content

The Philippines accused Facebook on Tuesday of censoring pro-government content which it said was tantamount to curtailing freedom of speech and called for new measures to regulate the social media giant to level the playing field. In the S...

CR to file FIR against local train commuters using fake IDs

The Central Railway has decided to file FIRs against those using fake ID cards to travel in local trains which are currently being run in Mumbai only for essential services staff, an official said on Tuesday. Amid complaints of overcrowding...

Women's hockey team's stock rising due to determination, international exposure : Deepika Thakur

Determination to win combined with extensive international exposure has contributed to the Indian womens hockey teams improved performance, according to former star Deepika Thakur, who foresees a top four finish for the side at the Tokyo Ol...

Amazon's 'The Lord Of The Rings' series resumes filming in New Zealand

Production has resumed on Amazon Studios The Lord Of The Rings TV series in New Zealand. According to Deadline, prior to the coronavirus pandemic-led shutdown, filming on the first two episodes of the series, an adaptation of JRR Tolkiens f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020