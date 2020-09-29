Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Jal Board issues notices to govt depts over pending bills of Rs 6,811 cr

"Is it imperative that these outstanding dues are paid so that the DJB can deal with the financial challenges," he said. "Railways owes Rs 3,283 crore to the DJB for the services provided by it...the Delhi Police is yet to pay bills worth Rs 614 crore, while CPWD has to clear dues amounting to Rs 190 crore," Chadha claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST
Delhi Jal Board issues notices to govt depts over pending bills of Rs 6,811 cr

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the DJB has issued notices to several central government departments, including Railways and Delhi Police, and municipal corporations asking them to clear dues amounting to Rs 6,811 crore within 30 days. Addressing a press conference, Chadha said the notices were also issued to the Central Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority between September 1 and September 15.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard and governments across the country were facing financial challenges. "Is it imperative that these outstanding dues are paid so that the DJB can deal with the financial challenges," he said.

"Railways owes Rs 3,283 crore to the DJB for the services provided by it...the Delhi Police is yet to pay bills worth Rs 614 crore, while CPWD has to clear dues amounting to Rs 190 crore," Chadha claimed. "The DDA owes Rs 128 crore, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 49 crore, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 2,466 crore and South Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 81 crore," the DJB vice-chairman said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant launched for Rs 3,499

HIGHLIGHT12W speakersDTS tuned sound2 far-field micsWireless connectivity Xiaomi today launched the Google Assistant-powered Mi Smart Speaker alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India. The smart speaker comes with far-fiel...

Keep shark tooth, Malta tells Britain's Prince George

Malta, making a rapid U-turn, said on Tuesday Britains Prince George was welcome to keep a fossilised shark tooth that was given to him by veteran naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The 23-million-year-old fossil was discovered by Attenboro...

Girl killed in suspected leopard attack in UP

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack in a village here, an official said on Tuesday. Upasana had gone to purchase a notebook from a shop in Bhujia village late on Monday evening. When she did not return home, a hunt w...

Nepal issues new guidelines for tourists arriving for mountaineering amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nepal has issued new guidelines for foreign tourists arriving in the country for mountaineering, including carrying a PCR test report conducted not more than 72 hours ago, in order to minimise the possible spread of coronavirus infection, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020