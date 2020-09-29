Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Actress Payal Ghosh, who hasaccused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven yearsago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seekaction against him

"Union Minister of State for Social Justice andEmpowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress PayalGhosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbaiand presented a memorandum," Raj Bhavan tweeted

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conferencewith Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India(RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested.