Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justicePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:17 IST
Actress Payal Ghosh, who hasaccused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven yearsago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seekaction against him
"Union Minister of State for Social Justice andEmpowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress PayalGhosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbaiand presented a memorandum," Raj Bhavan tweeted
On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conferencewith Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India(RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested.
